Out of the dark, June is migraine awareness month

Did you know that more than five million Australians suffer from migraines?
Migraine Awareness Month (MAM) is a global event held in June each year to raise awareness of migraines, reduce the stigma that migraine is 'just a headache' and promote a positive and empowering view of migraine and the migraine community.
The theme for MAM2022 is 'Out of the Dark'.
During MAM, Migraine Australia will share education, tips, support, insights and first-hand experiences.
A highlight of the event is a series of interviews with Australians living with migraine and specialists from several migraine related fields.
According to Migraine Australia, migraine attacks are the flare ups or episodes which involve a combination of neurological symptoms such as severe headache, sensitivity to light, noise, smells, nausea or vomiting, and in some cases, weakness, numbness, dizziness and problems with vision.
Director of Engagement, Communications & Campaigns, Sarah Moseley said that people living with migraine were encouraged to take part in Migraine Awareness Month this June by talking openly about their migraine with their family, friends, and coworkers.
"Australians can help bring migraine out of the dark by sharing their story on social media or with people in their lives that don't understand the debilitating effects migraine attacks can have on a person and the isolating nature of migraine," Ms Moseley said.
Australians living with migraine are encouraged to join Migraine Australia's national Facebook chat group, Migraine Australia Chat Group, and their local Migraine Warrior Support Groups. All details can be found on the Migraine Australia website. www.migraine.org.au
Do you suffer from migraines? Migraine Australia has listed some non medication tools to manage migraine attacks and reduce symptoms. Try some of these to find what works for you:
If symptoms persist, please see a doctor to receive the right advice and treatment for you.
