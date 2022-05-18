Celebrating volunteer firefighters this National Volunteers Week

As Australia celebrates National Volunteers Week, NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) Superintendent Paul Jones has praised the hard work and dedication of the volunteer firefighters in the Lake George District, which covers the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council area.
"Our brigades are made up of volunteers from all walks of life, men and women from different backgrounds, age groups and professions," Superintendent Jones said.
"They are a reflection of our local communities and we are fortunate to have them on hand to help us during times of emergency.
"Volunteers are the backbone of the Service, every day people who give up their own time to provide assistance to others."
Superintendent Jones said that becoming a NSW RFS volunteer was an extremely rewarding experience that is open to anyone.
"There's far more to the NSW RFS than fighting bush fires and there are many areas where volunteers can provide an invaluable service, such as communications, aviation and logistical support, catering and administration," Superintendent Jones said.
"In Lake George District, we have 22 brigades who are made up of men and women from all cultural backgrounds and professions, making each brigade a reflection of the local community it serves.
"The people living in the Lake George District area should all be exceptionally proud of our NSW RFS volunteers, and National Volunteer Week is the perfect time for us all to acknowledge their importance and thank them for their tireless efforts."
Superintendent Jones also encouraged locals to join the fight and help make a difference in their community by becoming a NSW RFS volunteer.
"Becoming a volunteer with the NSW RFS is a straightforward process and we provide all the training required to fill the role you wish to take on," Superintendent Jones said.
"Members have dozens of nationally-recognised courses available to them, covering areas such as firefighting, first aid and leadership."
Information about becoming a member of the NSW RFS is available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1800 679 737.
