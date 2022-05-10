Postal votes and early voting locations now open for federal election

Early voting for the federal election has commenced.
There are several options to cast your vote ahead of the May 21 election date.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said early voting options were available.
"If you can vote on election day then that's what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available, and vote according to your circumstances," he said.
The Southern Highlands is divided between the Whitlam and Hume electorates.
Towns and villages in the Hume electorate are: Bundanoon, Colo Vale, Exeter, Hill Top, Meryla, Penrose, Wingello (part), Yerrinbool, Canyonleigh, Mandemar, Medway, Bullio, High Range, Woodlands, Joadja, Goodman's Ford, Werai, and Paddy's River.
Towns and villages in the Whitlam electorate are: Mittagong, Moss Vale, Bowral, Robertson, Alymerton, Alpine, Braemar, Willowvale, Renwick, Balaclava, Welby, Berrima, New Berrima, Sutton Forest, Burradoo, Kangaloon, East Kangaloon, Manchester Square, Burrawang, Glenquarry, Avoca, Fitzroy Falls, Wildes Meadow.
The Hume electorate also covers all of Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan Shire.
Further south, the Eden Monaro electorate covers Yass Valley, Queanbeyan - Palerang.
Can't make it to the polling booth on May 21? You can always vote via post.
Ballot papers must be completed and witnessed on or before election day.
Please follow the instructions on the inside of the postal vote certificate.
Once you have completed your postal vote, return it inside the white return envelope provided.
The address to use to return your postal vote will be printed on the materials you received.
You have only 13 days after the election for your ballot papers to be received by the AEC.
To register for the postal vote, click here.
Bowral Senior Citizens Hall
Opening hours
Wheelchair accessible
St Saviours Hall
Opening hours
Accessible parking
Wheelchair accessible
Riverside Plaza
Opening hours
Hearing loop
Accessible parking
Wheelchair accessible
St Clements Church Hall
Opening hours
Assisted wheelchair access
Dedicated AEC hygiene officers will be regularly sanitising surfaces and pencils at all AEC early voting centres. Social distancing will be in force with equipment spaced out, markers and other signage providing guidance and queue controlling staff offering support.
AEC staff will be wearing masks and other personal protective equipment as required. Voters do not need to be vaccinated to attend a voting centre and campaign activities (including handing out how-to-vote cards) can occur, in line with local health directions and electoral laws.
Voting centre locations, their opening days and hours are available on the AEC website at aec.gov.au.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News.
