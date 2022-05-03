The Queanbeyan Age
Camping in Queanbeyan was up 33per cent for Anzac Day through Hipcamp platform

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated May 3 2022 - 6:50am, first published 12:49am
Camping in vans, tents and cabins increased by more than 30 per cent for the Anzac Day weekend in Queanbeyan, compared to last year. Picture: Supplied

Data from camping platform Hipcamp, has revealed that there was a 33 per cent increase in campers in Queanbeyan over the Anzac weekend this year, compared to 2021.

