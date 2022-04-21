Local woman in her 100s dies as region records 557 COVID-19 cases

A Goulburn woman in her 100s had died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths since June 2021 to 30.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
